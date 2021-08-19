The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Disney's third-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected strength in Media and Entertainment Distribution segment and revival in Parks, Experiences and Products businesses. The company benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Disney+ now expects fewer net subscriber additions for its direct-to-consumer services in the second half of 2021. Moreover, the company plans to launch STAR+, its stand-alone general entertainment and sports streaming service in Latin America, on Aug 31. The upcoming movies, including Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The King’s Man and Deep Water are anticipated to aid Studio Entertainment’s top line. However, Disney’s cruise line business remains closed and its re-opened resorts are operating at a lower capacity”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.08.

NYSE DIS opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317.52 billion, a PE ratio of 286.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.88.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

