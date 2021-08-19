The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.74. The company had a trading volume of 567,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.91. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.