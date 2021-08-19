The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.11. 202,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852,685. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $314.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.88.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

