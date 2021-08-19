The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$88.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE TD traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$85.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,859. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$57.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.38. The firm has a market cap of C$154.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at C$30,771,435.52. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

