The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.68. 356,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.75. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.16.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.