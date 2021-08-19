The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 223.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 33.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after acquiring an additional 483,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after acquiring an additional 306,256 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

