The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,021,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

SMPL stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

