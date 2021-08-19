The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.50 million.

SHYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of SHYF traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.