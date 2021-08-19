The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,183,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 984,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SZKBF opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The Shizuoka Bank has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80.

The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

