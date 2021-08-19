The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.