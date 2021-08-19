The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO Sells $89,000.00 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,004. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.74.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. Equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

