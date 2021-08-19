The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNST. assumed coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded The Honest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered The Honest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $9.38 on Monday. The Honest has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

