The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

HD stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.55. 4,857,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $341.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

