The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $182.70

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $182.70 and last traded at $182.63, with a volume of 8571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.58.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,513,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after acquiring an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

