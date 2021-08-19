The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 4.1% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.35 on Thursday, hitting $392.45. The stock had a trading volume of 64,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,301. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $418.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

