The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

NYSE:EL opened at $319.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $194.14 and a 1-year high of $336.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

