The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $319.08 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $194.14 and a twelve month high of $336.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.
