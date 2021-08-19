The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.05% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $63,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after acquiring an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after acquiring an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.82. 42,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,901. The company has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.14 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.