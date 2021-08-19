The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.66

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.66 and last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 31046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.