The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share.
PLCE stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.