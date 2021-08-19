The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

PLCE stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

In related news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

