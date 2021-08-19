The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Buy”

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The Andersons has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $34.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.67.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 165.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 104,210.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 213.6% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.