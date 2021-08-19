Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $1,606,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,938 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $525.62 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $491.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

