Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Semtech worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Semtech by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Semtech by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.22.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

