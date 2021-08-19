Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 303 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

TRUP stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,297,302.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,240. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

