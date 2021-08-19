Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Compass Point boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

