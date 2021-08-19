Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,121 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.