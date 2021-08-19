Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of The Wendy’s worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

