TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE TTI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $320.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 3.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

