Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $319,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 237,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,604. The stock has a market cap of $392.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 54.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 145.0% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $514,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

