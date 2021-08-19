Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Acumen Capital

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE TII traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.25. 16,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,177. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.83. Terra Firma Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$7.35.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Terra Firma Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Terra Firma Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financing for residential and commercial development, residential buildings and mixed-use properties, and construction projects.

