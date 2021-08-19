Teradyne, Inc. (TER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 24th

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.