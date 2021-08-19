Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC opened at $51.88 on Thursday. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.