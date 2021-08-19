Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) vs. Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) Critical Comparison

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) and Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and Tenet Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51% Tenet Healthcare 2.26% 60.15% 2.06%

86.9% of Tenet Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tenet Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rennova Health and Tenet Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.02 -$18.34 million N/A N/A Tenet Healthcare $17.64 billion 0.42 $399.00 million $4.73 14.75

Tenet Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rennova Health and Tenet Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenet Healthcare 1 1 13 0 2.80

Tenet Healthcare has a consensus price target of $63.12, suggesting a potential downside of 9.54%. Given Tenet Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenet Healthcare is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Volatility & Risk

Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, indicating that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Healthcare has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenet Healthcare beats Rennova Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. The company also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; cardiovascular, digestive disease, neurosciences, musculoskeletal, and obstetrics services; outpatient services, including physical therapy; cardiothoracic surgery, complex spinal surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosurgery services; quaternary care services in heart and kidney transplants; and limb-salvaging vascular procedure, acute level 1 trauma, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging, and telemedicine access services. In addition, it operates ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, surgical hospitals, off-campus emergency departments, and micro-hospitals; and offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management, patient communications and engagement support, and value-based care solutions to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers, and other customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 65 hospitals; and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers, and other care sites and clinics. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

