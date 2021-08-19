Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $5.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.30. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 34.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

