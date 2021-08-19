Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives $89.51 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCEHY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tencent from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

TCEHY stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,629,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.52. Tencent has a 1 year low of $55.05 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $549.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

