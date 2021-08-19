Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,640. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

