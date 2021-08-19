Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $21.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on M. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

M opened at $18.07 on Monday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

