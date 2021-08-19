Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 648.50. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Telos will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,567 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Telos by 914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 439,118 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Telos by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 296,360 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,010,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Telos by 88,716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

