Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Telos will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at $966,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Telos during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

