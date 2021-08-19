Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading 2.9% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 40,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,414,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. On average, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 9.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.