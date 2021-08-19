TD Securities Raises Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$50.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.71.

TSE:HCG opened at C$41.35 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.70.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

