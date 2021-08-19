TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Trading Up 4.7%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 7,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 423,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCRR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a market cap of $586.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 68,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

