TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,610 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060,094 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 170,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after buying an additional 137,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,899,000 after buying an additional 105,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

