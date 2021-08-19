TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 195,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 86,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.61. 57,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.02. The stock has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

