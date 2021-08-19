TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 58,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 60,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 11.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Starbucks by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.15. 297,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,141. The company has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.