TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $13.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $640.12. 71,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.91. The firm has a market cap of $304.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

