TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $322.24. 168,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,030. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.34. The company has a market capitalization of $342.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.04.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

