TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.94. 64,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

