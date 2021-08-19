TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,664 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 122,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.29. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

