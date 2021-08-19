TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,420 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 300,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

